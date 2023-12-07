MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo honored her mother Min for being her "best support system."

Bernardo expressed her gratitude to her mom through a social media post on Wednesday, almost a week after she and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup.

"Blessed to have had the best support system as I navigated the challenges of this industry and the career path I chose. Thank you mama for being my number one supporter since the beginning — from accompanying me to auditions, to encouraging me as I experienced rejections, and then to finally fulfilling our dreams together," Bernardo wrote.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they have decided to end their 11-year relationship last November 30.

Berrnardo's mother Min later also expressed her gratitude to all the fans of her daughter and Padilla.

"KathNiels, Kathcakes, Solid DJ maraming maraming salamat sa inyo, hindi dito nagtatapos ang ating pagsasama," she wrote.



