The disco musical "Here Lies Love" which tells the story of the Marcos family and the EDSA People Power 1 has concluded its run on Broadway in New York.

The show failed to make headway financially at the box office despite a promising start in July.

Fans got to see the all-Filipino cast one last time, as the show made its final curtain call on Nov. 26 in an ironically sold-out show.

"It was really very touching because we lived it," said Loida Nicolas Lewis, a Filipino-American businesswoman and philanthropist. "It [humanized] Imelda Marcos but it did not take away all the negative things that she did."

After watching the off-Broadway production as a theater student years ago, "Here Lies Love" inspired FilAm Kyra Bowes to dream of making it to the Great White Way in the future.



"This really solidified everything I wanted to be," she shared. "And, the fact that there’s this entire cast of Filipino people, it’s historical. This musical is so revolutionary for the Asian American community."

Ticket sales to David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's $22 million musical were not enough to cover its weekly operating cost, after 149 regular performances and 33 previews.

For some of its 23 all-Filipino cast members, it was a bittersweet Broadway run.

"All of us wished the show had lasted longer," said Arielle Jacobs, who played former first lady Imelda Marcos. "But I’m grateful we made our mark here on Broadway and I think this is gonna be a new chapter for Filipinos everywhere."

Said actor Conrad Ricamora, who played the late senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.: "It is what it is, so you just kinda have to make peace with it. I’m happy that it happened at all."

It was also an emotional night for the 11 Filipino non-cast members and 16 Filipino producers, which included Jose Antonio Vargas, Clint Ramos, Lea Salonga, and Jokoy.

"Although our time here is so limited, I know we impacted so many people and carved out a whole new audience to come to see a show like ours," said Lora Nicolas Olaes. "It may not be our time to have a long run but we’ve done it."

Plans are now underway for future international productions of "Here Lies Love" in Australia and in Japan.