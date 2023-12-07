Watch more News on iWantTFC

John Mulaney's third Netflix stand-up special "Baby J" is full of funny moments. It's also about a very difficult time in the writer-comedian's life.

"It was therapeutic to let the audience laugh at me," he said. "You can look at a bad time and look at it like a tragedy but when you look at it like a tragedy, you'll carry that weight a lot. It was very fun to tell the audience what an idiot I could be and how despicable I could be sometimes and have had them laugh at it."

Mulaney is one of the most successful stand-up comics in America. But in 2020, he took a long break due to a serious drug relapse.

The intervention staged by his closest friends — many of whom are fellow famous comedians like Seth Meyers — and his time in rehab, were delicate subjects that Mulaney fearlessly, truthfully, and comically dove into in his special.

With self-depreciating punchlines and perfect comedic timing, John Mulaney's recovery in life and career was on full display in his latest standup special "Baby J." (Courtesy: Netflix "Baby J")

Mulaney's emotionally honest stories about his struggles resonated with audiences.

"A lot of people have reached out and said very nice things about how they identified with it as drug addicts," he said. "But also, people reached out who have lived with or maybe had a child or had a spouse that went through drug addiction, and that they appreciated that I pointed out the times when we're acting like really difficult people."

He added: "It's so difficult. Those meant a lot. I was happy that people that experienced that on both sides reached out like that."

“Baby J” is an Emmy nominee and one of the contenders for this year’s new Golden Globes Category for Best Stand-up.

His previous Netflix specials were “The Comeback Kid” in 2015 and “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” in 2018.

Although his life has changed significantly since his first show, Mulaney said he maintains the same writing routine.

But his sources of inspirations now include his son, Malcolm, whom he shares with girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn.

Asked how he would describe himself now, the comedian said: "A very, very happy, less-smart father. Only that I wake up early now. I'm happy. I wouldn't trade it for anything."