American singer Taylor Swift is steady on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week in a row.

According to Billboard, "Anti-Hero" is still the top song with 6 Christmas hits on the Top 10.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rose to the second spot followed by "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee.

Former top-charter "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras is now in the fourth spot followed by Christmas hits "Jingle Bell Rock" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas".

Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" is at the seventh sport followed by "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy and Christmas hits "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" and "Last Christmas".

During its debut week, Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including 3 Album of the Year awards for "Fearless", "1989", and "folklore".

