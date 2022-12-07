SZA unveils track list for upcoming sophomore album

American singer SZA has unveiled the track list for her upcoming sophomore album to be released this Friday.

In an Instagram post, SZA revealed that her album "SOS" will have 23 tracks and collaborations with artists like Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Travis Scott.

Here are the songs for "SOS":

*SOS

*Kill Bill

*Seek & Destroy

*Low

*Love Language

*Blind

*Used (ft. Don Toliver)

*Snooze

*Notice Me

*Gone Girl

*Smoking on My Ex Pack

*Ghost in the Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

*F2F

*Nobody Gets Me

*Conceited

*Special

*Too Late

*Far

*Shirt

*Open Arms (ft. Travis Scott)

*I Hate U

*Good Days

*Forgiveness (ft. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)

SZA's debut album was released in 2017 and gained attention for the pandemic hit song "The Weekend".

She has 1 Grammy award under her belt for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat.

