MANILA – Ellen Adarna took to social media on Wednesday to share her sweet birthday message for her husband Derek Ramsay.

Sharing photos and clips of them together on Instagram, Adarna expressed her love for Ramsay in her birthday greeting.

"Happy 46 years to the love of my life, my one and only GOR. You may not look your age… but, you’re sooo mature. i love you sooo much. I hope you play well today," Adarna wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Ramsay thanked Adarna for the greeting.

"Thank you so so much for loving me," Ramsay wrote.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan on Nov. 11 last year, just months after they confirmed they were dating.

