Avant-garde musician Space-Ta drops debut album

Space-Ta throws caution to the wind with this eight-track album “The Flight of the White Rekusasu”. Handout

Music is said to be a time machine, capable of bringing one back to days of yore, rekindling memories forgotten.

“The Flight of the White Rekusasu” — the debut album from time-traveling musician Space-Ta — is one such device.

Space-Ta throws caution to the wind with this eight-track album that seems like a recently earthed album of Euro disco, avant-garde, and funk gems that could very well be from the 1970s and the early 80s

The opening track, “Safe” feels like a cross between Lipps Inc. “(of “Funkytown” fame) and their twanging Duane Eddie guitar and Falco’s “Der Kommissar” track albeit with a male vocal lead.

“Did I Did It Ryt” is the second song and opens with that spooky Gary Numanesque’ “Cars” feel.

“Kaninong Kama ‘To” could be the best track from the album as it treads on territory of the Advisors who performed the funk classic “Yugyugan Na” that the alternative rock-funk band P.O.T popularized once more in the early years of the new millennium.

Space-Ta shows dexterity on his vocals on this track that has an edge to it.

“Down You Go” once more reprises Lipps Inc.

“Breathe” revisits the glam rock era of David Bowie with a more Liam Gallagher-type nasality to Space-Ta’s voice.

“Mother” feels like a Sigue Sigue Sputnik song.

“F*** the Bass” feels like a Fatboy Slim track that figured in a road collision with the Prodigy.

And the last track, “Headbanging at the Lobby”, the finale, is an intriguing track. It doesn’t make you headbang but crane your ear to listen more intently. It sounds like it was recorded in a vacuum and sounds inaudible. But that seems to be the intent. And it’s a rousing song.

“The Flight of the White Rekusasu” is an album that you need to sit down and pay attention to. If you are busy with other things and leaving the music on, you will miss the obvious talent here.

While others steal beats and mish mash them for their own, Space-Ta mines the past and gives them weird spins. If avant-garde is associated with art, then The Flight of the White Rekusasu is in that zip code.

Now, all earthlings will have the privilege of listening to the album drop on all streaming platforms.

And the future of Philippine music sounds and looks even brighter.