Filipino pop-reggae artist JAPPH



MANILA -- Humanity hasn’t collectively kicked the COVID-19 virus into oblivion but people can sense that freedom and reclaiming their old lives is around the corner.

Let the pop-reggae music of JAPPH spirit you away to beaches, open fields, and well, into the arms of old friends in a day filled with laughter.

JAPPH, who hails from Laguna, added the “PH” to indicate he is from the Philippines as there at least 11 other artists who go by that moniker.

His inaugural single “I Will” just dropped on all streaming services along with a nifty video that seems to be inspired by the Chainsmokers’ “Closer” minus the sensualness of a couple in love.

Though new to the scene as he only decided to do music in this pandemic, “I Will” is a wonderful start to his career and could be your anthem for yearning for a summer around the corner.

It was only in 2018 where JAPPH met his relatives from Liwliwa, a surftown in San Felipe, Zambales. “That’s where the magic happened,” JAPPH described.

Although he sings with his church choir and plays drums with his own alternative rock band, JAPPH found his style while vacationing in Liwliwa.

“The wide open spaces, the surf, the open spaces, and fresh air cleared my mind during this pandemic,” admitted JAPPH. “You are a product of your environment.”

It was there too where he discovered reggae music from a friend.

“I never really liked reggae music before that moment and I guess, it is all about timing,” added JAPPH. “Epekto ng pagsama sa mga pinsan ko who turned me into music.”

Timing as well as a direction. JAPPH discovered the pop reggae music of Hawaiian band, Kolohe Kai, that not only put his mind at ease, but gave him the inspiration for the music he wanted to create -- chill, laid back, and just good vibes.

“I wanted to have music that I could play every time I go to Zambales,” the singer-songwriter quipped.

JAPPH not only sings it, but it is shown literally on the music video of “I Will” (which is sort of Liwliwa in reverse) which is the carrier single off JAPPH’s upcoming album "Life Is Way Too Short For Bad Vibes" to be released on January 2022

The music video recounts JAPPH’s literal journey from driving at midnight from Laguna all the way to Zambales and just in time to witness a glorious sunrise.

“12 AM drivin’ fast lane.

Don’t know if we’re still sane.

All I know is we’re going to a place we’ve always been.”

“Those are exactly my thoughts and feeling as well as what happens during my trips to Zambales,” said JAPPH.

“My music from ‘I Will’ to the other songs that will appear on my album are songs of positivity and hope,” summed up JAPPH. “It copuld also be an answer to this pandemic as I wanted the listeners to feel what I felt -- free and hopeful -- in my own safe haven. And you will be too.”