MANILA -- Ford Valencia, one of the members of BoybandPH, has released the music video for his solo single "Paalam Na," which is now out on various music streaming platforms.

Directed by Kashka Gaddi, the music video, which also features AC Sangab, is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Last month, the official lyric video of "Paalam Na," which was composed by Ralph Maligro and produced by Roque “rox” Santos was released.

BoybandPH, composed of Valencia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, Tristan Ramirez and Joao Constancia, was formed in December 2016 after winning the reality show "Pinoy Boyband Superstar."



In November 2019, Constancia clarified the status of BoybandPH amid speculations that the group has disbanded. He stressed that BoybandPH is just taking a break.

Last September, BoybandPH members Valencia, Constancia and Ramirez, had a mini-reunion on ‘It’s Showtime’ as they graced the ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ segment on Saturday as studio players.

