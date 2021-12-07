QCinema: ‘I Get So Sad Sometimes’ wins best picture

MANILA — “I Get So Sad Times,” a short film about a high school teenager who meets a mature man whose face he hasn’t seen yet online, won best picture in the 2021 QCinema International Film Festival.

The film by Trishtan Perez took home the top prize at the festival’s closing night held early this week.

The jury, composed of filmmakers Ida Anita del Muno and Teng Mangansakan, and actor John Lloyd Cruz, cited the short for its “keen observation of a generation’s ethos expressed through an intimate and contemporary visual language.”

It was also praised for its “editing style that eschews melodramatic sentimentality focusing on the immediacy of online interaction and the instant gratification or discontent that can be derived.”

The festival described the film as “a warning of the dangers of the internet and social media as surrogate to real life bonds.”

“I Get So Sad Sometimes,” which was shot in Pagadian City and Cagayan de Oro, stars JC Santiago, Louie Caminade, Jhon Mark Tumimpad, Bensuccor Encong, and Janice Suganob.

Meanwhile, the Martial Law-set “Skylab” won the NETPAC Jury Prize. The Chuck Escasa film was lauded for "presenting through striking images a significant and poetic story told from the perspective of schoolboys in the ‘70s, who fear the end of the world, but soon realize that the dark forces that can change their lives are much closer to home.”



The Gender Sensitivity Award was given to “Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Hikol” (It’s Raining Frogs Outside) by Maria Estela Paiso.



The Sambal short was recognized for its “artistic and strong sense of individuality and its bold and stunning visuals that encapsulates the struggles of isolation.”

The mockumentary “Mighty Robo V,” by Miko Livelo and Mihk Vergara, clinched the Audience Choice Award. It follows a government agency tasked with fighting giant monsters.



Other competing films in the #QCShorts competition this year were “Henry” by Kaj Palanca and “City of Flowers” by Xeph Suarez.

