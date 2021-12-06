‘Marry Me, Marry You’: The wedding finally happens

MANILA — The characters of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino finally wed in the Monday episode of “Marry Me, Marry You,” three months since the primetime series about the marriage of families premiered.

In the “Wedding” episode, Camille (Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino) exchanged vows during a civil ceremony.

The wedding saw the couple strengthening their commitment to each other, amid challenges besetting Camille’s, and now Andrei’s family.

“Kahit ano pang bagyong dumating, as Mr. and Mrs. Legaspi, mas matatag tayo. Together, we’re stronger. And we’re going to be with each other forever,” Andrei told Camille.

Andrei’s former girlfriend Patricia (Iana Benardez) and now-estranged best friend Cedric (Jake Ejercito) have been conniving to separate him from Camille.

Andrei’s step-mother Laviña (Terese Loyzaga) has also been scheming the downfall of his business, in the process smearing the reputation of Camille’s family.

As they became husband and wife, Andrei and Camille reminisced their tumultuous journey, notably their discovery that Camille’s adoptive mother Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache) is Andrei’s biological mother whom he had long resented due to the mistaken belief that she had left him.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, with two-day advance releases on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.