LOOK: Inigo Pascual gets 'malaya' tattoo in US

Singer-actor Inigo Pascual, who is now in United States to shoot the upcoming Fox musical drama “Monarch,” is sporting a new tattoo.

The 24-year-old Pascual shared snaps of his newest body mark on Instagram on Monday.

Pascual had "malaya" written in Baybayin tattooed on his left rib cage.

The tattoo was done by Shannen Kay, who also posted on Instagram a photo of his work.

It was last September when Inigo confirmed that he is joining the cast of “Monarch” as Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old singer who dreams but struggles to be a country artist like his grandfather Albie (Trace Adkins).

The other cast members include Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Albie Roman, Beth Ditto, John Sasse and Maegan Holder.

Inigo is the only child of Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual, the upcoming lead star of the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Flower of Evil" with new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe.