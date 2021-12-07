Lloyd Lopez made it to the Top 4 of the Bida Star Wildcard: The Final Act. Handout

The fight continues for Lloyd Lopez as he seeks redemption on “Bida Star Wildcard: The Final Act” to avenge his elimination from the talent search "Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door" in September.

Lopez made it to the Top 4 of the wildcard competition, keeping his dream of becoming the Bida Star grand winner alive.

Lopez admitted that he was surprised to receive an invitation to an all-star edition of the show, which began in November.

“At first, nagulat ako na I was invited to be part of Bida Star Wildcard para ituloy ang pangarap ko. Sobrang happy ko din kasi from hundreds of contestants isa ako sa napili so tinanggap ko 'yung invitation kasi pangarap ko din talaga 'to,” he said.

He did not hesitate to try his luck anew and immediately joined the competition. The Laguna native, who was named Ginoong Sta. Rosa Sikhayan in 2019, has earned respect of other contestants and praise from their mentor director Raz dela Torre.

According to Dela Torre, who directed episodes of “A Soldier’s Heart” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” Lopez’s scene was among the top performances of the competition.

“Na-a-amaze ako sa kanya. Ang dami ko kasing natututunan sa kanya. Kaya tuwing may workshop kami sobrang motivated ako na galingan at i-apply 'yung mga napulot ko sa discussions and lessons niya,” Lopez said about his mentor.

With another shot for the victory, Lopez believes he deserves to win it all because of his fighting spirit and tenacity.

“All of us are deserving of the top spot. Pero para sa 'kin, karapat-dapat ako manalo sa Bida Star WildCard at tanghalin na Ultimate Bida Star kasi sa bawat rejection na napagdaanan ko, I make sure na hindi doon tumitigil mundo ko,” Lopez said.

“Inaalam ko kung saan ako nagkamali so I can improve myself. I also worked hard in all the challenges. Binibigay ko ang best ko para wala akong pagsisihan. Also, sa bawat ginagawa ko iniisip ko family ko, si Lord, at lahat ng naniniwala sa akin kasi sila ang nagbibigay sa ‘kin ng lakas para lumaban.”

The four finalists will be battling it out on Wednesday, December 8. Public can vote for their chosen contestant through KTX. It costs P99 per vote which is equal to 5,000 points.

