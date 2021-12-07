HBO Max has released the teaser for the much-awaited reunion of the stars of the Harry Potter franchise.

The 50-second clip basically shows Robbie Coltrane and Matthew Lewis, who played Hagrid and Neville Longbottom, respectively, receiving their invitations.

The video also offers a glimpse of the widely popular Platform 9 ¾ at the Kings Cross Station.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The reunion of the Harry Potter cast, led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, is part of the blockbuster film franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Aside from the above-mentioned stars, also participating in the reunion special are Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars of the eight movies.

Titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," the special was shot in London where the first film was made.

It will be broadcast on January 1 on streaming platform HBO Max. Filipinos, on the other hand, can catch the anniversary special on HBO Go.