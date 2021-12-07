MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga’s hilarious parody of the movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” has been named the top trending YouTube video of the year in the Philippines.

The video-sharing platform has released its top 10 trending videos of 2021, which saw Gonzaga at the summit. Her video titled “Four Sisters and a Welding” marked her fourth anniversary as a vlogger.

As of writing, it has already amassed more than 10 million views since it was uploaded on July 31.

Following Gonzaga on the list are Zeinab Harake, a video collaboration from Donnalyn and AJ Raval, comedienne Mahal’s last reunion with Mura just before she passed away, and a video from Ivana Alawi pulling a prank on her mom.

Also notably part of the top 10 list is the movie “She’s Dating the Gangster” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. It’s full version was uploaded on ABS-CBN Star Cinema’s channel.

Other contents that made it to top 10 were from Mommy Toni Fowler, Lincoln Velasquez better known as Cong TV, Tasty Plus and Chixmiss.

According to YouTube, Alawi was the top content creator in the Philippines last year.

She was followed by lifestyle vlogger Zeinab Harake, the Gonzaga sisters Toni and Alex, Donnalyn, Vice Ganda, Skusta Clee, Mika Salamanca, Hash Alawi and Velasquez.

Meanwhile, below are the lists of the “top music videos,” “top breakout creators” and “top shorts creators” of the year.

Top Music Videos

Skusta Clee - Lagi

SB19 - MAPA

Ex Battalion -

Arthur Miguel - Crazier (cover)

BTS - Butter

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Bella Poarch - Build a B*tch

Moira Dela Torre - Paubaya (feat. Joshua Garcia & Julia Barretto)

Zack Tabudlo - Binibini

BTS - Permission to Dance

Breakout Creators

Hash Alawi

Wilbert Tolentino VLOGS

Boy Tapang Vlogs

Andrea B.

MPL Philippines

AJ Raval

Herlene Hipon

Mygz Molino

Bonoy & Pinty Gonzaga

Luis Manzano

Top Shorts Creators

Zhong

MrBeast Shorts

Dental Digest

NichLmao

Dan Rhodes

Jake Fellman

Alan Chikin Chow

SeanDoesMagic

camman18

Yoeslan