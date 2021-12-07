MANILA – Ellen Adarna kept her message simple but heartfelt as she greeted her husband, actor Derek Ramsay, a happy birthday.

Sharing a series of random photos with Ramsay on Instagram, Adarna wrote: “You make my mornings more beautiful. I love you my forever Gor Husband.”

In another post, Adarna reassured Ramsay that he looks so much better than most men half his age so there’s no need for him to stress about anything.

Replying to Adarna’s post, the now 45-year-old Ramsay said: “My life has been great but now that you and Elias are in, its perfect! I love you baby.”

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan last month.

It was in January when photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez. The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s previous sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

Despite downplaying the dinner party, the celebrities were once again spotted together the following month as they went on a road trip with Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

On February 24, Ramsay and Adarna appeared to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared sweet photos together.

The pair’s sweet snaps come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

A couple of days later, the two finally revealed they are in a relationship in an interview. They also acknowledged having dated for a month.

In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay proposed to Adarna.