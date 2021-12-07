MANILA – Donny Pangilinan came to the defense of his leading lady, actress Belle Mariano, who has been the target of some bashers on social media.

“First of all, 'yung mga bashers, hindi naman namin masyado pinapansin 'yun kasi may mga pinagdadaanan din sila,” Pangilinan said as quoted by Push.

Nonetheless, Pangilinan said he will be the first person to say that Mariano is a beautiful person inside and out.

“Ako mag-a-attest ako, sobrang ganda ni Belle. Honestly, let’s focus on the good things. She’s so talented. She released an album. I’m so proud of her,” he said.

One thing he likes a lot about Mariano, Pangilinan added, is that she “never stops looking for hope.”

“She never loses that hope. She always focuses on growth and what can be done better. Even if she’s so talented she always tries to strive for more,” he said.

Pangilinan and Mariano, dubbed by their fans as “DonBelle,” are starring in Star Cinema's newest offering, “Love Is Color Blind,” this month.

The romantic-comedy movie, directed by John Leo Garcia, will be released on December 10, with a digital premiere scheduled the night prior.

The two were first cast in the TV adaptation of Maxine Lat’s “He’s Into Her” in late 2019.

At the time, they were an untested pairing, and would only share the screen once in supporting roles in “James and Pat and Dave,” released in early 2020, prior to their first project together as leads.

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and the broadcast crisis of ABS-CBN, “He’s Into Her” finally premiered to hot anticipation in May this year.

The series became a massive success, leading to a second season getting a green light, and launching to stardom the DonBelle tandem whose shared and respective careers have since expanded exponentially.

