Singer Angeline Quinto. Courtesy of Metro.Style



Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto joins a lineup of acclaimed international artists as she headlines her own show at the ongoing Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Quinto will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on December 8, 8 p.m. (UAE time), with the OPM band Six Part Invention.

The “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” hitmaker’s show is one of many musical events at the half-year-long Expo. Other artists similarly set to hold a concert are Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga, and American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

The Expo 2020 in Dubai is described as an “international exhibition designed to showcase the achievements of various nations.”

This year’s edition, themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” is participated in by more than 100 countries including the Philippines.

The exhibition kicked off in October and will conclude at the end of March in 2022.

