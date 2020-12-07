WATCH: Maja Salvador's customized van has color-changing star ceiling lights and more

[EMBED SCREENGRAB AT 1:43 FROM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nygi4w9uiIM&feature=emb_title. CAPTION: Screengrab from YouTube]

MANILA -- Maja Salvador recently had her van customized so she can feel at home even on the road.

The actress showed some of its cool features in her newest vlog, saying she is happy with the results of the month-long redesign of her "artista van."

"Ang van na ito parang another bahay ko na, 'yung umaandar na bahay. First class na first class 'yung pakiramdam, sobrang nare-relax talaga ako," she said.

Salvador's newly customized van includes color-changing star ceiling lights, a "privacy glass" that separates the driver's seat and her seating area, a 32-inch smart TV, and connectors for different devices.

It also has drawers and overhead storage for various items such as remote controls, shoes, bags, and cosmetics.

The van comes with captain's seats, each with a pullout table and a built-in heater and massager.

"Sobrang hilig kong magpa-massage kaya sobrang okay na nilagyan nila ng massager," Salvador said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Salvador has named her van "Ari," after her new big-screen project "Arisaka."

She said it can seat as many as 10 persons, and intentionally did not ask to have a bed installed as she usually stays awake while at work.

Related video: