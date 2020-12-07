Sylvia Sanchez on son Arjo's win: 'Well-earned merit for a gifted performer'

MANILA – “Ito ang mundo mo. Dito ka nararapat.”

This is what Sylvia Sanchez told her son Arjo Atayde following his big win at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Last week, Atayde became the first Filipino to win the Best Actor recognition from the regional award-giving body for his performance in ABS-CBN’s “Bagman.”

In “Bagman,” produced by Dreamscape and Rein Entertainment for ABS-CBN’s iWant, Atayde played the role of an ordinary barber who got himself entangled in the dangerous world of politics.

“Sa lahat ng mga tanong mo, pagdadalawang isip at pangamba, ito ang eksaktong sagot, anak,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

“Super super proud of you Juan Carlos Campo Atayde!!! Walang kasing sarap ang naging kapalit ng lahat ng hirap, kabiguan at pasakit sa 'yo,” she added.

Sanchez then urged Atayde to continue reaching for his dreams while assuring him that his whole family will just be behind him.

“Abutin mo ang lahat ng gusto mo at dito lng ako mga kapatid mo at daddy mo na aagapay sa 'yo kasama ng mga dasal ng buong pamilya at ng mga taong may tiwala, nagtiwala at nagmamahal sa 'yo, at salamat sa lahat ng mga nagmahal at nagtiwala sa 'yo,” she said.

Sanchez said Atayde’s recognition is a “well-earned merit for a gifted performer.”

“Salamat sa pagiging pag-asa, ligaya at liwanag naming lahat. Kaka-proud ka,” she said.

To end her post, Sanchez told her son to embrace and own the moment but never forgot to stay humble.

