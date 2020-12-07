Nikki Valdez recovering after hand surgery

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez is now recovering after she underwent surgery on her left hand.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Valdez revealed that she had an accident as she posted a photo of her on a wheelchair with her left arm in a cast.

"Today, I came home with a grateful heart. Much worse could have happened but here I am alive and in one piece (may kamay na bakal lang nga but all good!!). It may take time for a full recovery but I will be diligent in doing everything to feel better," Valdez said.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out and sent get well soon messages and encouragement. I must admit, I have been feeling down since the accident happened. The last thing I want is maging pabigat sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin kaya ang sama ng loob ko sa nangyari. Kaya thank you sa inyong lahat na nagparamdam ng malasakit," she said.

Valdez also thanked her neighbors who administered first aid and assisted her, as well as all those who helped her including her doctors and her family.

"My Star Magic family — Direk Lauren, Ate Nhila and Mo thank you for constantly checking on me and the beautiful flowers you sent to brighten up my day," added Valdez, who is part of ABS-CBN's series "Bagong Umaga."

"This situation has just once again proven one thing — God is in control and has sent so many angels on earth to love and take care of me. From the bottom of my heart, salamat po," she added.

Based on the Instagram post of Valdez's husband Luis Garcia last Friday, the actress underwent operation Saturday.

