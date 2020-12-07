Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Alden Richards bag FAMAS acting nominations

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo is nominated for best actress for her performance as a Hong Kong OFW in Star Cinema's blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye" while her leading man in the film, Alden Richards, is up for best actor.

The nominees for this year's FAMAS Awards were released on Sunday.

Bernardo will be competing with Angela Cortez ("Jino To Marie"), Janine Gutierrez ("Babae at Baril"), Jean Garcia ("Watch Me Kill"), Nadine Lustre ("Ulan") and Bella Padilla ("Mañanita") for best actress.

Richards is up against Elijah Canlas ("Kalel 15"), Jansen Magpusao ("John Denver Trending"), Nar Cabico ("Akin Ang Korona"), Kristoffer King ("Verdict"), and Gold Azeron ("Metamorphosis") for best actor.

The films nominated for for Best Picture are "The Cleaners," "Aswang," "Babae At Baril," "John Denver Trending," "Kalel 15," and "Verdict."

Famas will also give out special awards this year. Angel Locsin will be given the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award, while Pokwang will received the Dolphy King of Comedy Award.

Liza Soberano and Matteo Guidicelli will receive the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award, while Boy Abunda will receive the Dr. Jose Vera Perez Award.

The FAMAS Digital 2020 awards night is set on December 20, 2020.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carmela Danao, "Lola Igna"

Alvin Francisco, "Edward"

Maolen Fadul, "Kalel 15"

Ferdie Abuel, "Ulan"

Eero Yves Francisco, "Babae at Baril"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Glenn Barit, "The Cleaners"

Jun Robles Lana, "Kalel 15"

Rae Red, "Babae at Baril"

Daniel Saniana, "Sila-Sila"

Raymund Bibay Gutierrez,"Verdict"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alyx Arumpac and Tanya Haurylchyk, "Aswang"

Carlo Mendoza, "Kalel 15"

Neil Daza, "Ulan"

Odyssey Flores, "Mañanita"

Tey Clamor, "Babae at Baril"

BEST SCORING

Richard Gonzales, "Jino To Marie"

Glenn Barit, "The Cleaner"

Teresa Barrozo, "Kalel 15"

Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona, "Babae at Baril"

Jessie Lasaten, "Hello, Love, Goodbye"

BEST SOUND

Albert Michael Idioma, Alan Louie, and Lamberto Casas, "Kalel 15"

BEST EDITING

Che Tagyamon and Noah Loyola, "The Cleaners"

Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales, "For My Alien Friend"

Benjamin Tolentino, "Kalel 15"

Carlo Manatad, "Fuccbois"

Maya Ignacio, "Hello, Love, Goodbye"

BEST SHORT FILM

"Ascending," Sophia Isip

"Budots: The Craze," Jay Rosas and Mark Paul Limbaga

"Here, Here," Joanne Cesario

"Disconnection Notice," Glenn Averia

"Byaheng Pa-Kalayaan Ave, Na-Edsang Letse," Lem Garcellano

"Judy Free," Che Tagyamon

"Michel De Certeau's Metaphors for Everyday Life," Noli Manaig

"Plus.Minus.," Lester Cristal, Lourel San Pablo and Romeo Gapuz

"Shoemaker," Sonny Calvento, Sheron Dayoc

"Tokwifi," Pulido Ocampo

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"A is For Agustin," Grace Pimentel Simbulan

"Aswang," Alyx Ayn Arumpac

"For My Alien Friend," Jet Leyco

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTRESS

Cherie Gil, "Kaputol"

Ella Cruz, "Edward"

Meryl Soriano, "John Denver Trending"

Dolly De Leon, "Verdict"

Yayo Aguila, "Metamorphosis"

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTOR

Ricky Davao, "Fuccbois"

Topper Fabregas, "Sila-Sila"

Boo Gabunada, "Sila-Sila"

Phil Palmos, "Akin ang Korona"

JC Santos, "Babae at Baril"

BEST PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTOR

Elijah Canlas, "Kalel 15"

Jansen Magpusao, "John Denver Trending"

Nar Cabico, "Akin Ang Korona"

Kristoffer King, "Verdict"

Gold Azeron, "Metamorphosis

Alden Richards, "Hello, Love, Goodbye"

BEST PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTRESS

Angela Cortez, "Jino To Marie"

Janine Gutierrez, "Babae at Baril"

Jean Garcia, "Watch Me Kill"

Nadine Lustre, "Ulan"

Bella Padilla, "Mañanita"

Kathryn Bernardo, "Hello, Love, Goodbye"

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION

Arden Rod Condez, "John Denver Trending"

Glenn Barit, "The Cleaners"

Jet Leyco, "For My Alien Friend"

Jun Robles Lana, "Kalel 15"

Rae Red, "Babae at Baril"

Raymund Bibay Gutierrez, "Verdict"

BEST PICTURE

"The Cleaners"

"Aswang"

"Babae at Baril"

"John Denver Trending"

"Kalel 15"

"Verdict"

2020 FAMAS SPECIAL AWARDS

Angel Locsin, Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award

Pokwang, Dolphy King of Comedy Award

Liza Soberano, German Moreno Youth Achievement Award

Matteo Guidicelli, German Moreno Youth Achievement Award

Boy Abunda, Dr. Jose Vera Perez Award

Neal “Buboy” Tan, FAMAS 2020 Advocacy Directing Award

