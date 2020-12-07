Julia Barretto supports dad Dennis Padilla's comedy film

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto expressed her support for the upcoming movie of her father, Dennis Padilla.

On Instagram, Padilla posted phtotos, as well as a video of him and his daughter.

"Miss you anak!! Love you!!!," Padilla wrote in the caption.

In the video, Julia invited everyone to watch "Pakboys: Takusa," the comedy film starring her father, along with Janno Gibbs, Andrew E and Jerald Napoles.

The film, directed by Al Tantay, is an official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020.

Both Padilla and Barretto are artists of Viva Artist Agency.

In a previous interview, Padilla said he hopes to do a project with his daughter.

"Halos lahat ng bida na babae naging anak ko na. Naging anak ko na si Toni Gonzaga, naging anak ko na si Sarah Geronimo, naging anak ko na si Erich Gonzales, naging anak ko na si Kathryn (Bernardo), sino pa ba? Lahat na halos ng lead actress naging anak ko na,” Padilla told PUSH.

“Yung tunay na anak ko na lang hindi ko nagiging anak sa isang movie or sa isang teleserye. So dahil nasa Viva na kami pareho, the chances are bigger. Masaya ‘yun. I believe aabangan nila ‘yun dahil tunay na magtatay, lalabas din sa project,” Padilla added.



Related video: