How to stream this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

MANILA – One of the country’s mobile services provider is bringing the highly anticipated 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball to its Filipino subscribers.

In a press release, Smart Communications announced that its subscribers can enjoy the annual Christmas event from the comforts of their home this Friday, December 11, at 10 a.m., Manila time.

The event will feature performances from some of today’s chart-topping and award-winning artists including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes.

They are expected to perform their hits as well as never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be more intimate and personal as artists will sing from their own homes and share some of their holiday traditions in between performances.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be streamed exclusively on the GigaFest.Smart portal for the mobile network’s subscribers.

Related video: