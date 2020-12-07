Ellen Adarna asks son Elias: 'Who's your papa?'

MANILA – Ellen Adarna could not stop laughing after hearing the answer of her son Elias when she asked him the name of his father.

Sharing the audio clip on her Instagram Story, Adarna asked her son: “What’s your papa’s name?”

To which Elias repeatedly said “Piolo” even if Adarna already pointed out that he got it wrong.

In an attempt to elicit the right answer, Adarna asked the same question Elias while they were onboard a car.

“Who’s your papa?” she asked.

But the two-year old is firm with his answer and said: “Papa P.”

Adarna then tagged actor Piolo Pascual in the post before adding laughing emojis and a GIF of the actor. She also wrote “John Lloyd left the group chat” and a laughing emoji in her other post.

Adarna, 32, in the past would rarely post photos of Elias, save for the boy’s birthday in June and other special occasions.

Adarna, however, previously said she has fully embraced the role of being a mother. An in-demand actress and model prior to settling down, Adarna said she has no plans of resuming her showbiz career, at least “not in the next seven years.”

“I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom,” she said in an April interview.

Adarna has a co-parenting setup with John Lloyd Cruz, with Elias staying twice a week with his father and the remaining days with his mother, according to the actress.

