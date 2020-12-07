Did you know? Charlie Dizon was not first choice to play titular role in 'Fan Girl'

MANILA – There’s a saying that goes “what is meant to be will always find its way to you,” and what happened to Charlie Dizon before she got the titular role in the movie “Fan Girl” is a perfect embodiment of this aphorism.

Not many people know that before Dizon got chosen for the lead role in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, she had to audition and beat almost 700 other aspiring actresses who also tried their luck to be paired with Paulo Avelino.

In fact, director Antoinette Jadaone shared during a virtual press conference on Monday that Dizon was not their original choice for the movie.

“Yung first leg nung auditions, may napili na kami. From 670 girls, we trimmed it down to 20 tapos naging 10 tapos naging seven. 'Yung seven na 'yun, pinag-acting workshop namin sila tapos 'yung last was a workshop with Pau para makita namin 'yung chemistry. Pumili kami ng isa. Sa last minute, there were contract problems so she had to back out,” Jadaone said.

Because it did not work out with their first pick, Jadaone said they had to conduct another leg of auditions.

“Naka-set na kasi 'yung first shooting day namin, hindi na namin pwedeng mabago kasi tatlong beses na kaming napa-pack up for one reason or the other. Siyempre 'yung budget lolobo. Madalian, na-call kami ng one more leg of auditions. Doon pumasok si Charlie,” she said.

Jadaone said Dizon knew she got the role on the same day that she auditioned.

When asked what set her apart from the others, the filmmaker said: “Nung unang pumasok siya, naka-make up ng todo. Parang commercial na go-see 'yung pupuntahan. Kakalagay pa lang ng pilikmata niya. Sabi ko ‘Ay hindi puwedeng naka-make up. Gusto ko makita 'yung bare.’ Kasi sa pelikula bare lang dapat. Hindi siya artista dito, fan girl siya. Nagtanggal siya ng makeup tapos pumasok ulit siya.”

“Ang naalala ko talaga sa kanya, 'yung lakad niya. 'Yung lakad niya, lakad kanto tapos kung paano siya magsalita, akala ko kasi sa itsura niya, very mahinhin. Pero nung nagsalita siya, salitang kanto din so sakto sa naiisip kong fan girl,” she added.

Meanwhile, Avelino shared his first impression of Dizon when he finally learned that she will be his leading lady.

“Cute. Kasi 'yun naman po 'yung hinahanap. Kailangan mukhang high school, inosente 'yung itsura at the same time nakatira sa hindi magandang environment 'yung bata. Nung nakita ko si Charlie at nakausap ko na siya, nakita ko din kung bakit siya 'yung pinili ni Direk Tonet,” he said.

As for Dizon, who considers this film as her big break, she said: “Hindi rin po ako makapaniwala actually. Nung ginagawa pa lang namin ito ni Direk Tonet, kapag halimbawa may eksena ako, nire-remind sa akin ni Direk Tonet na, ‘Oh finally ito 'yung first lead film mo.’ Doon pa lang nagsi-sink in.”

“Sobrang saya ko talaga na nabigyan ako ng chance and opportunity na ganito hindi ko rin akalain na lalabas na this December tapos sa MMFF pa. Lahat ng nangyayari sa ‘Fan Girl,’ surprise po sa akin,” the actress added.

A Black Sheep co-production, “Fan Girl” made its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival last October. The lone Philippine entry in the festival, “Fan Girl” was part of the consolidated Tokyo Premiere main section, and it went up for the Audience Award alongside 31 other international films.

It will be shown in the Philippines as part of the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, which will go digital for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

