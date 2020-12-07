Alden Richards on making a movie with Bea Alonzo: 'There have been talks already'



MANILA – Alden Richards revealed there have already been talks about a possible movie starring him and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo.

Richards, however, told PEP in an interview that a lot of details still have to be ironed out, including the film outfit which will produce the project.

"From management to management po ang nag-uusap, na parang nag-ask po si GMA if Bea wants to make a film with me,” he said.

"So, parang she said yes, pero hindi pa po alam kung sino ang magiging producer at kung ano ang magiging istorya," he added.

According to Richards, he likes Alonzo because she is a very warm person.

“When we worked together sa Bangkok for a TVC, masarap siya kausap. Sobrang bait niya sa team ko. Sobrang mahal na mahal niya 'yung team ko for some reason kahit bagong kilala pa lang nila," he said.

Richards said this is a big deal for him because he treats his core team as if they are his family.

"That shows how genuine of a person you are. I've been with my team for 10 years na rin so they're really family, kahit hindi sila kadugo," he said.

Richards said he admires Alonzo because of her humility despite being one of the most successful actresses of her generation.

"I really appreciated that na si Bea, regardless of how many blockbuster films she has done, how many awards she's got, how successful she is now, ano pa rin siya, human pa rin siya,” he said.

In her vlog posted on her YouTube channel last October, Alonzo said she is also hoping to work with Richards in a movie because “he’s such a nice person.”

“I’ve worked with him, sobrang bait. Hindi lang siya, pati 'yung team niya. I had the best time with him,” she said.

Sharing what she thinks of him as an artist, Alonzo said: “I think he’s a very, very good actor. Napanood ko yung ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ Sobrang galing nila ni Kathryn (Bernardo) doon.”

Related video: