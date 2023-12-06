South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. Photo: Instagram/@heybiblee

South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung is venturing to music as she is set to drop a digital single on December 13, her agency announced Wednesday.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, YG Entertainment unveiled a promotional photo for Lee's digital single titled "Eat Sleep Live Repeat."

Lee previously recorded duets with rapper Loco and "Gangnam Style" hitmaker PSY.

The 33-year-old actress is best known for playing the lead role in the sports drama "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," about a female weightlifter attending a sports university.

Her other notable projects include "Dr. Romantic," "Shooting Stars" and "Call It Love."

In July, Lee visited the Philippines for a fan meeting.

