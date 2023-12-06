WATCH: Zeus Collins shares prenup video with fiancée

MANILA -- Hashtags member Zeus Collins shot his prenuptial video with fiancée Pauline Redondo in the couple's favorite spot in San Antonio, Zambales.

The video taken by Nice Print Photography was shared by Collins on social media, with the caption: "The prologue to our happily ever after."

Collins proposed to Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May last year.

In a previous interview, Collins said that what he likes the most about Redondo is her simplicity.

The Hashtags member added that he always makes it a point to let Redondo know how special she is to him.

Related video: