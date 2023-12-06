Screenshot.

MANILA — TVJ Production’s Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon called on Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) to respect the decision of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) officially recognizing “Eat Bulaga” and “EB” trademark as their own.

“Mayroong pinakaimportanteng salita ngayon, respeto. Ayan pinakamabigat,” de Leon said at a press conference Wednesday at the set of their noontime show 'E.A.T." on TV5.

“'Pag magpakita sila ng respeto, itigil (ang) paggamit ng hindi sa kanila, mas masaya,” Vic Sotto added.

Tito Sotto reiterated that the “exclusive right to register” the said trademarks and all its variation belongs to them.

“Yesterday, the Intellectual Property Office’s legal affairs decided that we, Tito, Vic, and Joey, are the rightful owners and originators of the trademark ‘Eat Bulaga’ and ‘EB’ thus we have the exclusive rights and absolute right to register all the said marks and its variations,” the former senator read from TVJ’s official statement.

“It was Joey who coined and created these marks in 1979 in my kitchen in White Plains,” he added.

The older Sotto also explained that TAPE Inc. president and CEO Romeo Jalosjos Jr. “corroborated” their claim.

“Thus said Jalosjos only chose the name ‘Eat Bulaga’ amongst the names given to him,” he said.

When asked of TAPE possibly appealing the decision, Tito Sotto said they are "standing on solid ground."

According to the trio, they understand that while TAPE has the right to appeal the cancellation of their trademark registrations for "Eat Bulaga" and "EB," they hope IPOPHL’s crediting them as the "original creator" will be acknowledged in the meantime.

“Anybody has a right to appeal, okay lang," Tito Sotto said.

“Pwedeng mag-apela pero gagalangin mo ba ang decision? Pakiusap namin, respetuhin. 'Pag nagpakita respeto mas masaya (ang) grupo …Pero ang tanong in the meantime sila maghahabol at may hatol na, kung paano nagpakita ng respeto ang TVJ, bagama't masakit, sila lumikha, iba gumagamit — ngayong sinabi ng gobyerno, sila ang lumikha at may karapatan, sana in the meantime respetuhin desisyon,” the hosts' legal counsel Enrique de la Cruz said.