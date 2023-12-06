MANILA -- Star Music has released the lyrics video for the song "Malay Ko" recorded by Daniel Padilla.
The heartbreak song was one of theme songs of the hit 2018 film "The Hows of Us" which starred Padilla and then girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.
The lyrics video of "Malay Ko" is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.
Part of the lyrics are words:
"Ako'y nagtataka naiiba
Ang aking nadarama
Buhay ko'y nagkagulo
Mula nang ika'y iwanan ko
Nangangarap na sana'y
Kaya kong ibalik ang kahapon
At 'di na muling
Magkamaling iwanan ka
Sa pagpikit ng aking mata
Ikaw pa rin ang nakikita
Ang yakap mo
Hanap ko sa t'wina."
Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they have decided to end their 11-year relationship through their respective social media posts last November 30.
