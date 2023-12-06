MANILA -- Star Music has released the lyrics video for the song "Malay Ko" recorded by Daniel Padilla.

The heartbreak song was one of theme songs of the hit 2018 film "The Hows of Us" which starred Padilla and then girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

The lyrics video of "Malay Ko" is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Part of the lyrics are words:

"Ako'y nagtataka naiiba

Ang aking nadarama

Buhay ko'y nagkagulo

Mula nang ika'y iwanan ko

Nangangarap na sana'y

Kaya kong ibalik ang kahapon

At 'di na muling

Magkamaling iwanan ka

Sa pagpikit ng aking mata

Ikaw pa rin ang nakikita

Ang yakap mo

Hanap ko sa t'wina."

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they have decided to end their 11-year relationship through their respective social media posts last November 30.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC