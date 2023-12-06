Poster for the South Korean superhero series 'Moving.' Courtesy of Disney+

The South Korean superhero series "Moving" has been nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in the United States, its producer Disney+ said Wednesday.

Set to be held on January 14, the Critics Choice Awards recognizes achievements in cinema and television. It is organized by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association.

Disney+ said "Moving" was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series, going against other shows, including fellow South Korean series "Bargain," "The Glory" and "Mask Girl."

The 20-episode "Moving" tells the story of a group of special agents working to protect their super-powered children from exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies.

The series, which premiered in August, became the most viewed Korean original series on Disney+, the streamer said.

