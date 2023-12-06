Elmo Magalona dreams of playing dad Francis M in biopic

MANILA -- Actor Elmo Magalona hopes to portray his father, OPM icon Francis Magalona or Francis M, in a biopic.

"It's a dream role kasi far-fetched, medyo mahirap siya. Pero siguro if I could make a biopic of my dad," Magalona said in Star Magic's Celebrity Conversations.

"Reliving or telling the story of his life, that will be like a dream role siguro. Ang ganda nga siguro but for sure it's going to take a lot of brainstorming or like take a lot of emotions," he said.

Elmo also talked about his career, his goals and the lessons he learned in life.

"Siguro it's also to solidify my name in the industry as myself. I know it sounds very contradictory kasi gusto ko ring gumawa ng biopic portraying my dad and marami akong influence na galing sa kanya. Pero siyempre I want to also prove to everybody that I can also be my own person and I can stand on my own. I am very surprised na you know like people think na I am only here because of my dad. Imbes na I try to react to that kasi mali rin naman talaga 'yon, I just think, I will just prove it, I will just prove it to them na there's another reason, there's a solid reason why I am here," he said of his ultimate goal.

Magalona was last seen in ABS-CBN's hit series "2 Good 2 Be True."