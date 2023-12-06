Ejay Falcon, Rosanna Roces join ABS-CBN afternoon seryes

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Ejay Falcon and Rosanna Roces are the latest addition to the roster of ABS-CBN's afternoon teleseryes.

Roces will be joining "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" led by Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson.

She will be playing the role of Criselda, which seems to be another major roadblock to the Paraiso sisters.

Falcon, meanwhile, will be the newest member of "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" starring Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, JC de Vera, and Tony Labrusca.

He will be playing the role of Elias, who recently saved Olivia, the character of Oineza.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" marked the return of ABS-CBN in the afternoon primetime slot.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC