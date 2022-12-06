WATCH: Francine Diaz gets surprise from fans

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz expressed her gratitude as she received a surprise from her fans and supporters.

An exclusive video of Diaz's intimate get-together with her fans dubbed as "A Day To Remember With Simply Francine," was shared by Star Magic's Inside News on Monday night.

It was the first time that different fandoms of Diaz gathered for a day of fun and surprises.

Aside from games and raffle prizes for the fans, Diaz received a surprise dance number, poetry reading and heartfelt messages from the fandoms' representatives.

Also present at the event were Diaz's family, manager and her Star Magic family.

"Sobrang saya po kasi gaya ng sabi ko sa vlog ko ay three or four years na nung nagkaroon ako ng fan meet and sobrang saya ko lang today kasi nagkaroon ako ng time para sabihin sa kanila nang harap-harapan kung gaano ako ka-thankful na mayroon akong katulad nila," said Diaz, who also had a message to her fans who couldn't be there.

"Sa Team Bahay, parte pa rin kayo ng fan meet na ito and sana makita ko kayo ng personal and siyempre sa lahat ng pumunta ngayon ay maraming-maraming salamat. At sana hanggang sa forever ay magkakasama tayo," Diaz said.

Diaz shot to fame for her performance as Cassie Mondragon in the 2018 ABS-CBN hit series "Kadenang Ginto." She is gearing up for the upcoming series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo and Seth Fedelin.

