Actress Trina "Hopia" Legaspi and her husband Ryan Jarina celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In a social meda post, Legaspi shared snaps of her and her husband in the United States.

"Yay finally have time to post! We celebrated our 1st wedding anniversary trekking to the Hollywood Sign! Legaspi wrote on her Instagram page.

"Sabi ni @ryan_jarina, need ko raw mag-exercise, I think quota na ako," she added.

Last month, Legaspi and her husband tied knot once again with their second church wedding, which was a request from Jarina's grandparents.

Legaspi, who is now pregnant with her first child, first tied the knot with Jarina in November last year.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit” She was in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

Legaspi returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.

Related video: