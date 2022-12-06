MANILA – Celebrity cousins Sunshine, Geneva, and Donna Cruz were reunited once again at their intimate get-together attended by their other family members.

All three celebrities posted updates on their social media accounts with Geneva taking pride in the closeness of their family.

“The memories we make with our #family is everything. I feel you’ll fall in love with our family, too, because we are super colorful and fun… see? Haha! I love all of you so much! Until our next get-together,” she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Donna, who has been away from the spotlight for quite some time, flew from Cebu to bond with her cousins anew.

“So thankful for all of my cousins! Miss ko na kayo ulit agad! I love you all so much,” she said in her post.

Meanwhile, Geneva also shared a clip of their karaoke session, singing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” with all her cousins including Sunshine and Donna.

“I made it to our mini-reunion 3 nights ago… had to come from work kasi. So happy to be able to spend two days with our Cebu-based cous @donnacruzofficial,” she continued.

According to her, they missed Donna the most since she is already based in Cebu. “With matching happy tears kami, and syempre, hindi pwedeng walang kantahan or sayawan ‘pag nagkita-kita! I love my cousins and sisters so much!!!”

Meanwhile, actress Sheryl Cruz appeared to have missed the reunion.

RELATED VIDEO