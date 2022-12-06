MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez and her husband Luis Garcia marked their 8th anniversary of being together with a nuptial blessing.

The intimate ceremony happened last December 2 at Mary Queen of the Apostle Chapel in Makati City.

Photos from the event were uploaded on social media by Valdez.

"Eight years of God’s blessing for @hoyluisito and I. Thank you, Fr. Armand Tangi for being an instrument of God’s grace to our eighth year celebration. Thank you to our families and friends for being there to witness this very special day. I love you my love till infinity and beyond," Valdez wrote on her Instagram page.

For his part, Garcia uploaded a beach photo of him and Valdez as he greeted his wife on their anniversary.

"Happy to have spent 8 years with you @nikkivaldez_. Thank you for doing what you do and being you. Cheers to more years, blessings, travels, laughter, adventures, etc. Love you soooo much! Happy 8th, my love!" Garcia captioned his Instagram post.

Among the guests at the couple's nuptial blessing was actress Jolina Magdangal, who came with her husband Mark Escueta.

Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.

Related video: