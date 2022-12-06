Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday dropped the character posters for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which premieres on December 23.

The murder mystery movie is a follow-up to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

It follows Detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

NETFLIX

Following the success of the first film -- which netted more than $300 million at the global box office, despite a budget of just $40 million – Daniel Craig will also return as Southern gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc for a third time.

Aside from Craig, the film also features a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. - With AFP