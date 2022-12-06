MANILA -- Lovi Poe could not be happier that she’s finally doing her first FPJ project.

“Couldn’t think of a better team to work with on my first FPJ project,” she captioned her instagram post showing the entire cast of the upcoming adaptation of her father Fernando Poe Jr.'s hit movie “Batang Quiapo.”

“Ibibigay namin ang lahat ng aming makakaya para sa lahat ng patuloy na tumatangkilik sa nag-iisang Da King,” she added, as she dedicated the project to her father.

Aside from Poe, the project also stars Coco Martin and Charo Santos-Concio.

The new version of the 1986 film is being made in commemoration of the 18th death anniversary of film icon FPJ.

Titled “FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo,” the modern retelling of the story will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the same ABS-CBN production unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and Martin’s own CCM Film Productions.

Martin will co-direct with Malu Sevilla, also his collaborator in “Ang Probinsyano,” the ABS-CBN primetime series which became ingrained in Philippine pop culture over its seven-year run. Like the upcoming program, “Ang Probinsyano” was adapted from an FPJ movie of the same title.

The other cast members include screen veterans Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, and Susan Africa, Lito Lapid, and John Estrada.

The original “Batang Quiapo” centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

“FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release. Its platforms have yet to be announced.