MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo finally got to reunite with her “ASAP Natin ‘To” co-stars on Tuesday, as she returned to the program’s studio two years since her last performance on its stage.

A photo of Geronimo in full attire for a production number was posted by her frequent collaborator, OPM pillar Ogie Alcasid, who tweeted, “Yay kasama namin si @JustSarahG,” with hear-face emojis.

In the group selfie taken by pop performer Darren Espanto, Geronimo’s former “The Voice Kids” ward, they are seen with balladeer Erik Santos, celebrity choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy, music icon Regine Velasquez, Alcasid, and stage veteran Gary Valenciano.

Geronimo’s “ASAP” stage comeback was earlier revealed by the show’s head writer Darla Sauler, who confirmed that the hitmaker will be seen in the episode on December 11.

Currently, “ASAP” cycles between live and taped episodes, with some performances recorded on Tuesday. Ahead of her taped number, Dapat-Sy shared a clip of Geronimo rehearsing her latest single, “Dati-Dati,” with the dance group G-Force.

“Oh yes!!! The biggest artists I work with are the ones who put the biggest effort and dedication to perfect their craft!” the choreographer said.

Geronimo technically resumed being part of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in July, but her monthly numbers under the “Sarah G Specials” banner were all recorded outside the variety show’s studio.

She last performed on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in its November 1, 2020 episode, followed by some taped and remote performances before taking a break from showbiz to focus on her marriage.

