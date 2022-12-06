PLUS63 Festival Cebu returns this 2023. Handout

Joji and Jehlani are leading the music stars set to grace the return of PLUS63 Festival Cebu in February 2023.

After a two-year hiatus, the music and arts festival is making a comeback at the SM Seaside Complex Cebu on February 18, 2023.

Joining Joji and Kehlani in the festival that brings together international and local acts are Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, and DJ Short.

Named after the Philippines’ country code (+63), PLUS63 Festival aims to put the country on the world map of must-experience festivals with its dynamic concert experience.

Set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Cebu, this city-meets-the-sea festival is a one- of-a-kind gathering designed for the curious and free-spirited creative soul.

Joji, whose wildly popular single “Glimpse of Us” was a pop culture moment, is arguably one of the internet’s most well-loved personalities.

The singer-producer and rapper-comedian boasts over 5 billion streams to date, making him one of the most widely streamed artists of the digital era of music.

R&B siren Kehlani, who is currently on a world tour promoting her latest album “Blue Water Road,” will be capping off her tour at PLUS63 Festival.

With two Grammy nominations and a multi-platinum title under her belt, the young star has made a name for herself in the music industry. The prolific singer-songwriter-dancer has also collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Festival-goers can also expect to catch Davao’s rising electropop star Paul Pablo, Cebu-based pop-rock bands The Sundown and Sansette, and Cebu’s crowd favorite DJ Short.

PLUS63 Festival Cebu has previously been headlined by world-famous acts like Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Showtek, Kid Ink, Dada Life, and LANY.