'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

“Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71.

People magazine reported the sad news on Tuesday, citing the confirmation made by her children True and Lillie.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement obtained by People, which was also shared on Alley’s Instagram page.

True and Lillie said Alley was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength before passing away.

“[She left] us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the two said.

True and Lillie then went on to thank the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for taking care of Alley when she was still alive.

To end their statement, True and Lille said they will always remember their “mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”