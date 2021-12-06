Why Cathy Garcia Molina does not consider herself successful

MANILA – Moviegoers would usually associate the name Cathy Garcia Molina to some of Star Cinema’s blockbuster and most memorable films.

Molina, however, told Toni Gonzaga how she actually felt the first time she had a movie that earned over P100 million in the box office.

“Honestly wala. Kasi at that time, ang importante lang sa akin ay kung anong sasabihin ni Tita Malou (Santos) at ni Inang (Olivia Lamasan). Nung ‘You Are the One,’ doon ako nakakuha ng tumitili sila. Doon ako sumasaya. Doon ako parang okay tama 'yung tinatahak ko, tama ang ginagawa ko,” she explained.

Molina said it is more important for her to know the management was pleased with her work.

“Kapag pelikula tapos first screen and wala akong na-receive na tawag [from the management], nanginginig na ako. At that time and even up to now, mahalaga sa akin magustuhan ng management ko. Second prize na lang na kumita siya. Siyempre sino ba naman ang ayaw kumita?”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Molina also noted that having blockbuster films wasn’t too important then.

“At that time, hindi pa uso ang blockbuster noon. So kahit sinabi nila sa akin na nag-P100 million, yehey. Pero hindi ko alam na 'yun pala 'yung value noon. So nung tinanong mo [kung anong pakiramdam nung unang blockbuster], no offense meant, not because hindi ako sumaya, but at that time, hindi natin alam na mahalaga pala 'yun. Kasi ngayon sobrang halaga na,” she said.

It is almost the same with how she feels about helming the highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

“I don’t take pride in that but I take pride in the number of people na natuwa because of that film. Kasi it equates to ang daming nanood, ang daming napasaya, ang daming natuwa. 'Yun ang mas sa akin. Na-inculcate sa akin iyan ni Marilou Diaz Abaya na ang totoong success ng pelikula ay by the number of hearts you touched.”

Molina said that’s what kept her going and that’s why she was able to stay in the entertainment industry this long.

Despite the success she has because of body of work, Molina still does not consider herself successful.

“Ang success talaga na yet to be achieved ko ay mga anak ko. I will never call myself successful until makita ko na nakapagpalaki ako ng matitinong bata. Which was my greatest fear simula nang nanganak ako 14 years ago,” she said.

Until now, Molina said she has yet to find out if she did a good job in raising her kids and she will not consider herself successful until such time.

“Sabi ko talaga, anong klaseng tao ang palalakihin ko? Anong klaseng mamamayan ang dadalahin ko dito sa mundo? Mabubuti ba silang bata? Magiging ehemplo ba sila sa ibang bata? Up to know, I have yet to find out if I did a good job. Until such time, hindi pa ako successful.”