MANILA -- ABS-CBN on Monday released the third and latest teaser of the much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

In 15-second clip, Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) found a long strand of hair from her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo)'s clothes.

"Ga-hibla na lang ang pasensiya ng babaeng niloloko ng asawa. Abangan!" the teaser 3 said.

In the series, Sta. Maria plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Marudo) affair with another woman (Ramirez).

The full trailer of the series will be released on December 15.

Based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” the Philippine remake also stars Zaijan Jaranilla as Jill and David’s son Gio.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” was unveiled early this year, and has been filming in Baguio City.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.