Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 teaser drops

Handout

Good news, Spider-fans! Miles Morales is back and he's joining a new crew of Spider-Men.

In the new teaser, Miles and Gwen Stacy team up as they travel across the Multiverse to face a dangerous new super-villain. Along the way, Miles encounters Miguel O'Hara also known as Spider-Man 2099, a brilliant Irish-Mexican geneticist living in Nueva York in the year 2099.

Other Spider-People rumored to be making an appearance are Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman and Takuya Yamashiro, the "Japanese Spider-Man" from the 1978 Spider-Man series.



Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, the screenplay is by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham, based on the Marvel Comic Books.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to Philippine movie theaters in 2022.