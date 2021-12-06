Sagip Pelikula streams classic movies of Dolphy on KTX

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Film Restoration pays tribute to the late King of Comedy Dolphy in the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival on KTX.

To celebrate his work, Dolphy's digitally restored and remastered films started streaming on KTX last December 3.

Some of Dolphy's hit movies that are available for streaming are "The Graduation," "Omeng Satanasia," "Home Along Da Riles," "Daddy O, Baby O!," "Captain Barbell," "John En Marsha '85 sa Probinsya," and "Markova: Comfort Gay."

Last July, the remastered version of the 1973 Dolphy classic "Captain Barbell" was streamed on ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Facebook page for free.

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

