The “RuPaul's Drag Race” franchise is moving forward anew as it revealed the first trans women and straight male contestants in the competition's US regular season.

Los Angeles queens Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté will be the first transgender women contestant in the American reality show's regular season.

In the past seasons, transgender women queens have not disclosed their sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE).

The first to come out was Kylie Sonique Love during the second season’s reunion. She, later on, won the sixth installment of the All Stars.

Meanwhile, Maddy Morphosis will be the first heterosexual queen ever to grace the “Werkroom.”

They will be joined by other queens:

Alyssa Hunter

Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Bosco

Daya Betty

Deja Skye

Jasmine Kennedie

Jorgeous

June Jambalaya

Lady Camden

Orion Story

Willow Pill

The show’s 14th season will premiere on January 7, 2022.

World of Wonder earlier announced that the Philippines will be having its local franchise of the hit reality TV series.

