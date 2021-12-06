Pinoy music fans rave about Adele's '30' album

Adele on the cover of her new album '30'

British singer Adele’s fourth album "30" isn’t only drawing rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but also from local music fans.

Volleyball star Jheck Dionela, who plays libero for Cignal in the Premier Volleyball League, described herself as a “big fan of Adele.”

“It’s a treat to have this record,” she enthused. “I love all her previous works but I think this is her most personal album yet. She really bared her soul lyrically. I cannot stop spinning ‘To Be Loved’, ‘Love Is a Game’, and ‘Easy On Me’. It’s a versatile album and a great music experience.”

True Faith vocalist Medwin Marfil summed up his appreciation for "30" with a terse “another spectacular album from an exceptional artist. '30' is full of inspired songs.”

Social media influencer Kerwin King was more poetic in his praise: “Adele is like a volcano – she simmers in secret for years until the moment she cuts loose and melts everything in her path. It’s pure, sincere, and mature. It feels like the album speaks to one’s soul. Especially listening to the vinyl version where you feel it is more conversant.”

The album, “30” -- Adele’s fourth and first in five years -- was released last November 19 to critical acclaim and massive sales. In the United States alone, close to 1 million album units have been sold.

In the Philippines, Backspacer Records’ impresario Robert Tuazon, whose shop was tabbed by Sony Music to be the official distributor of "30" in the country, said the album is doing very well, sales-wise.

“It is doing well because this is arguably, Adele’s best album,” pointed out Tuazon.

Marfil also pointed out what many music fans have said, “I believe Adele is getting better with each album.”

The lead single “Easy On Me,” which embodies her personal feelings following her divorce from Simon Konecki this past January 2021, has commandeered the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since it was released four weeks ago and has broken streaming, radio and chart records around the world.

Further to both Adele’s and the album’s popularity, her recent "Adele One Night Only" TV special drew an even a larger audience than this year’s Oscar Awards.

Interested music fans can purchase Adele’s 30 from Backspacer Records and receive free delivery within Metro Manila. All they need to do is to go to https://backspacerrecords/products/adele-30 and input the code RICKADELE30 to avail of the free delivery that will expire in January 31, 2022.