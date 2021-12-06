PBB: KD Estrada accepts he and Anji Salvacion are just friends

MANILA -- Singer KD Estrada, one of the housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" Season 10, is now slowly accepting that he and fellow housemate Anji Salvacion can never be more than friends.

On their 43rd day inside the famous yellow house, Estrada got the chance to invite Salvacion on a friendly date.

Their conversation was released by "PBB" on Sunday.

Estrada confirmed that he is "gradually healing" from his special feelings for Salvacion.

"You know I was crying yesterday. There's just something that was opened up. And I felt like that it was my fault again," Salvacion told Estrada who then asked her to tell him the story.

"They think na you might get the wrong idea again and maybe daw you're not telling me the truth," Salvacion said.

"The truth about what? What I feel?" Estrada asked.

"Well. In all honesty, yeah, I lied. But the reason why I lied, it's a bad thing for the good reason. I lied because I didn't want to make you feel pressured. Right now, I am focusing on myself. I mean I can't erase it like just, like that. ... but it's more healthy na," Estrada assured Salvacion.

"That's good. I am proud of you and that's the only think that makes me worried a lot," Salvacion said.

In the confession room, Estrada also shared his thoughts to Big Brother or Kuya.

"I have to focus on me first. Right now we are just friends lang. It's nice. Kasi dati it used to be awkward talaga. Like we're not sure if we are friends or not. Pero now at least there's something clear. Feelings can't just go away in a snap of a finger. It will take time to heal but I'm gradually going there. I am gradually healing na po," Estrada told Big Brother.

Earlier in the reality series, Salvacion once confronted Estrada about his feelings towards her. She told him that she cares for him as a friend and that there will never be a chance for them to have a romantic relationship.

On Sunday, TJ Valderrama and Karen Bordador ended their journey as housemates from this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.